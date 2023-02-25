HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $605.34

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $605.34 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.