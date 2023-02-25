Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

