Heritage Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 762.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $112.22 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

