Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Marilyn Minus Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hexcel stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

