Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

