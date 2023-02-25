holoride Price Down 14.4% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. holoride has a total market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $104,643.42 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.65 or 0.06927210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00079017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05445525 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $108,456.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

