Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

HMPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

