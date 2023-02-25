Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Up 96.6% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 96.6% higher against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

