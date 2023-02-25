Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Raised to GBX 610 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($6.98) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWDJF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

