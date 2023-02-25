Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz Sells 4,627 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,383.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 337,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 314,896 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 780,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

