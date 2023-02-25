HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 635.70 ($7.66) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.70. The firm has a market cap of £126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

