Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS HGTXU opened at $1.95 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
