Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Wendy Arienzo Sells 7,899 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.