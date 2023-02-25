Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Wendy Arienzo Sells 7,899 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ICHR stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.
ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
