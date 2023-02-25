Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.95.

INE stock opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.88. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

