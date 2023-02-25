Insider Buying: DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider Acquires £49,999.50 in Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow acquired 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($60,211.34).

DSW Capital Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Friday. DSW Capital plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

