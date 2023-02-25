Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases $51,980.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $132.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $760,651,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

