Insider Buying: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Acquires $36,550.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %

Intevac stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 887.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac Company Profile

IVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.