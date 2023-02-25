Insider Buying: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Acquires $36,550.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %
Intevac stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 887.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
