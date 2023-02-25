Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $241,579.02 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $241,579.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $26,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $13,483,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowlero Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.