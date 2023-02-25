Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells 328 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24.
  • On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.
  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.

ExlService Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.