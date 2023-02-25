Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells 328 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24.
- On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
