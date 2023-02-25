Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells $367,908.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $367,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,080.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ForgeRock Trading Up 0.1 %

ForgeRock stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ForgeRock Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

