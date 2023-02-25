Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $21,159.30 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $21,159.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,451,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Articles
