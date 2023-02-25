Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $21,159.30 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $21,159.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,451,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

