Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $104,800.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $103.82 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

