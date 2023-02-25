Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

