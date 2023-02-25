Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.
Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.