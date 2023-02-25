International Consolidated Companies (INCC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,232.28

Analyst Ratings

International Consolidated Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Consolidated Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 740 3849 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Summary

International Consolidated Companies competitors beat International Consolidated Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.