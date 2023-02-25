Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.42-$8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 on Friday, hitting $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.44.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

