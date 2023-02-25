Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $298.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.