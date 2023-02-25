iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.75 and last traded at $64.75. 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.85% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

