iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC increased their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

iQIYI Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

