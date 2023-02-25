Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 89,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.