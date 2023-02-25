Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.33 and its 200-day moving average is €50.30. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

