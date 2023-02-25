Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $809.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

