JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $84.91 million and $3.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,425,851 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

