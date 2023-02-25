John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $90.36. 52,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,657. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.35.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.