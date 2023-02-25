John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $90.36. 52,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,657. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.