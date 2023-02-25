John T. Hall Sells 1,626 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $61,218.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,070,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,890,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.76 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.