Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Macquarie Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,714 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $606,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 754,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,204,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 382.6% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.