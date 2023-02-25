Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Sells $84,357.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

