Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Sells $84,357.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

