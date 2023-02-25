Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

JWAC stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.