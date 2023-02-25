Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.51% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of KALU traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,619. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -165.59%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

