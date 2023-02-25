Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.82 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $159.82 million and approximately $889,161.73 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
