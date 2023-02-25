Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

