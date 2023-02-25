Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.75 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMP.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.45.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

KMP.UN opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.