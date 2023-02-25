Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

