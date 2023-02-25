KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.29.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

