Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,019,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

