Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.7% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 167,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,631,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,897,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.