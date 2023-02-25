Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.1 %

Snowflake stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $275.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $157.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.10.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

