Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 176.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.