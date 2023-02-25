Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Jorge Dimartino Sells 10,153 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $17,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 355,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jorge Dimartino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17.
Kronos Bio Price Performance
Shares of KRON opened at $1.67 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
