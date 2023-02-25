Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.40. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

