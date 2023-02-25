Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. 665,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

